BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — The group behind the Ed Polzine Wild Game Feed is cooking up more community support.

The game feed kicks off each year around Super Bowl time.

The money raised benefits Brandon area kids with cancer or serious illnesses, and that’s not all.

“We’ve donated to the Children’s Home Society, Brandon Community Foundation, the fire departments,” Wild Game Feed committee member Harry Buck said.

But you don’t have to wait until February to dish out some support for the cause.

The group is hosting its second annual fish fry with a freewill offering next Friday, September 22 at the Brandon VFW.

“We know it’s a busy time. We know there’s a lot of things going on, but if they have a moment to stop in that night and enjoy a plate of fish, we’d be happy to have them,” Ed Polzine Fund Meier said.

Later that night the group will also raffle off 30 shotguns.

300 tickets are being sold at $100 apiece.

All proceeds go to the Ed Polzine Fund.

“It’s just a great group of people that enjoy doing the effort and it’s been working great,” Buck said.

“It’s just a good way to give back to our community. The community that gives some much to us,” Meier said.

You can get raffle tickets at the Brandon Valley Journal.

You can find more event information here.