SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you have yet to kick your case of cabin fever, a Sioux Falls sporting goods store has the cure. Scheels is hosting Fish Fest.

We’re settling into spring and local anglers are eager to get out on the water.

“A lot of guys are really getting excited,” Fishing Guide Paul Stark said.

Paul Stark is a fishing guide in the Webster Area. He’s on the water five days a week and is catching plenty of walleye and bass.

“It’s been fabulous, even at our local lakes here in the southeast. It’s been really good,” Stark said.

Scheels has pulled Stark off the water to be part of its annual Fish Fest event.

“Stock up and freshen up your tackle boxes and your equipment,” Stark said.

“We’ve got a ton of hot buys happening, we’re giving away free product, we have register to win a ton of fishing prizes,” Scheels Events Coordinator Jenna Schlapkohl said.

In addition to giveaways, Fish Fest offers a variety of seminars, including a pair with professional angler Johnnie Candle.

“He’s going to talk a lot of gear rather than where to fish and so he’ll teach you how to use what you already own,” Schlapkohl said.

“They really know the habits of the fish at any particular year and can help share those habits to people who don’t really get out as much,” Stark said.

A few local legends and pro staff members will also be on hand.

“They’re great to talk to, I mean I don’t understand anything fishing and they are really good at explaining everything you need to know,” Schlapkohl said.

Fish Fest concludes on Saturday with two seminars, including “Walleye University” with Johnnie Candle from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A limited number of tickets are still available for the seminar.