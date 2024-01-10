SOUTH DAKOTA, S.D. (KELO) — Eating fish is part of the healthy diet, yet fish with high mercury levels can pose hazards.

After jointly completing its annual fish collection and sampling, the S.D. Department of Health (DOH), Department of Agriculture & Natural Resources (DANR) and Game, Fish & Parks (GFP) have issued a mercury advisory for the following three lakes:

Horseshoe Lake in Day County, southwest of Timber Lake: 18″ or greater in size for walleye

Cottonwood Lake in Spink County, southwest of Redfield: 21″ or greater in size for walleye

Reid Lake in Clark County, northwest of Watertown: 32″ or greater in size for northern pike. Reid Lake also has an existing advisory for 23″ or larger for walleye

South Dakota Fish Consumption Advisory Waters. Lakes with advisories are marked in red.

The agencies involved recommend eating one fish serving from these lakes and no other fish during the week. The advisories are based on mercury concentration levels found in fish samples. The mercury found in fish tissue mostly originates from atmospheric deposits outside South Dakota.

“We encourage everyone to check the DOH website for the latest advisories and take necessary precautions when enjoying locally caught fish,” said DOH Secretary, Melissa Magstadt.

Fish consumption advisory information