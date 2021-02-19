First@4: Latest COVID-19 update; Sanford seeing decline in hospitalizations; Pillsbury house on the move

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Six new deaths were reported in Friday’s update from the Department of Health, bringing the states death toll to 1,853.

147 new cases were announced Friday, bringing the amount of active cases to 2,028, down from Thursday.

As of Friday the hospital has 34 patients hospitalized due to the virus but Dr. Michael Wilde with Sanford hoeps that number reaches zero.

Dr. Wilde is encourage people to take advantage of testing to help mitigate and lessen community spread.

Following the misdemeanor charges filed against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg Thursday, prosecutors are blaming South Dakota’s current laws in fatal crashes.

Right now in South Dakota, for a driver to be charged with vehicular manslaughter, they must be drunk or high and driving in a negligent manner.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg hitting and killing Joe Boever is not a rare occurrence for pedestrians in South Dakota.

South Dakota has averaged at least one pedestrian death every one to two months for the past decade. According to the Department of Public Safety, 88 percent of pedestrians struck between 2010 and 2020 were killed.

The Pillsbury house is on the move in KELOLAND. 

Today, crews began moving the house along Highway 11 toward its new home in Baltic. The process is expected to take all day.

