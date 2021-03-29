First@4: Fire near Rapid City; Veto Day latest; COVID-19 aid to South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Here are the top stories as of 4 p.m. on Monday.

Strong winds and warmer temperatures are proving to be a dangerous combination in western South Dakota.

Shortly before 11 a.m. mountain time, Rapid City firefighters were called to a growing fire west of the city. It prompted authorities to order some people to evacuate.

Nearly 90 minutes after the South Dakota House of Representatives voted against Gov. Kristi Noem’s proposed changes to House Bill 1217, the governor sent the bill back to the chamber.

She wrote the only option consistent with the constitution is to fail to certify the bill and return it to the House.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, there were 92 new total COVID-19 cases reported on Monday.

There are 91 current hospitalizations, up from Monday.

No new deaths were reported. The death toll remains at 1,933.

The governor’s budget office released a summary Monday showing state government expects to get nearly $1.8 billion, while Sioux Falls, Rapid City and the 66 counties would see $211 million directly from the U.S. treasury, under the latest round of federal coronavirus aid from Congress.

The warmer temperatures will move on from South Dakota for a few days; get the latest update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the video player above.