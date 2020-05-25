First@4: COVID-19 update, Pandemic music with a message, battlefield hobby, Capitol work

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good afternoon. Here’s First@4 for Memorial Day.

The South Dakota Department of Health announced 23 new positive cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths today.

The active case number went down by 21 cases (1,121) as 44 new coronavirus recoveries were announced. The total number of recoveries stands at 3,415. Current hospitalizations climbed to 99, up 14 from Sunday (85). The total number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is at 370, up 6 from Sunday (364).

Music from the pandemic

A Sioux Falls songwriter is hoping his upcoming single will spread a message of positivity.

Noah Deist initially planned on releasing it in August, but he says the song became more relevant with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Learn more tonight at KELOLAND News.

Passing the time during COVID-19

Many people in KELOLAND are finding unusual ways to pass their time during self-isolation from the coronavirus.

Dave Renli of Sioux Falls assembled this sprawling Civil War battlefield in his backyard man-cave. This retired firefighter is a history buff whose attention to detail shows in the hundreds of miniature soldiers waging war.

Dave Renli of Sioux Falls assembled this sprawling Civil War battlefield in his backyard man-cave. This retired firefighter is a history buff whose attention to detail shows in the hundreds of miniature soldiers waging war.

Meetings return after Memorial Day break in Pierre

After today, it’s back to some regular meetings at the South Dakota State Capitol in Pierre.

KELOLAND’s Capitol Correspondent Bob Mercer has a rundown of this week’s meetings starting with Tuesday morning meetings of

Legislature, Joint Appropriations Committee, 10 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/3bWiudV.

Economic Development Board, grant committee, 11 a.m. CT teleconference. Agenda: https://bit.ly/2LQW1nJ.

Find out more about the week ahead in this KELOLAND.com original story from the Capitol.