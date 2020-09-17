First@4: COVID-19 outbreak at women’s prison; Noem on President Trump’s campaign trail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at today’s top stories:

A mass testing at the women’s prison in Pierre revealed a COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Thursday, 105 persons (inmates and staff) have tested positive. There have been three recoveries. Cases for the prison are being counted as apart of Hughes County because for inmates that is their temporary residence.

In a statement, Department of Corrections officials say every inmate is required to wear a mask and all of the people who tested positive are now in isolation.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is back on the campaign trail for President Donald Trump.

Noem, who has made campaign stops for President Trump in Pennsylvania and Ohio, is in Michigan for a “Workers for Trump event.” The event started today at 10:30 a.m. in Shelby, Michigan.

Gov. Noem spokesman Ian Fury added that she was returning to South Dakota after the event.

Fourth ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln will host fifth ranked O’Gorman on Friday and the game will be streamed on KELOLAND.com.

After posting an impressive 43 points in a win over Rapid City Stevens, the O’Gorman offense has struggled. The Knights posted just 14 points in a loss at Brandon Valley, two weeks ago and then were shutout by Roosevelt last week.

O’Gorman finds themselves ranked fifth in the latest South Dakota High School Football Prep Media poll, despite owning just a 1-2 record.

The Pierre Governors have canceled all of their sporting events for the remainder of the week, due to a “COVID increase”.

The post came from the Pierre Athletic Booster Club and gave information from athletic director Brian Moser.

Several smaller schools have battled COVID-19 delays, but Pierre is the largest school to postpone sporting events.

The death toll from COVID-19 in South Dakota increased by one, bringing the state’s total to 193, according to the South Dakota Department of Health’s latest update on Thursday.

395 new coronavirus cases were announced, bringing the state’s total positive case count since the pandemic started to 17,686. Active cases increased to 2,615. People currently hospitalized from COVID-19 are now at 138, down one from Wednesday.