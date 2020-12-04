First@4: Bridge blocked; Knitting prayer shawls for patients; COVID-19 surge in correctional facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a quick look at the day’s top stories as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

Today, state health officials confirmed that 31 more people have died due to the virus. There have been 118 deaths reported in December. That brings the total number of South Dakotans who have died during the pandemic to 1,033.

Today the state also confirmed 1,050 new positive tests.

A temporary bridge on Highway 38 west of Salem is blocked Friday after a “wide load attempted to cross the bridge” late Thursday evening, according to the South Dakota Department of Transportation.

DOT officials also said there is damage to the bridge and it will need to be repaired.

Residents of the Good Samaritan Society Prairie Creek lodge in Sioux Falls are looking to keep people warm this winter.

The knitting group meets every Friday to knit unique items for Sanford patients and veterans that included handwritten notes of encouragement.

Another South Dakota correctional facility is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases.

At last report, the Yankton Community Work Center had 176 active cases. That’s about 66 percent of inmates housed at the Yankton facility.

Trustees for the South Dakota Retirement System decided today that there will be a 1.28% cost of living adjustment for those who receive the benefits.

This change will go into effect July 1, 2021 according to the system’s executive director, Travis Almond.