First@4: 1,000 new COVID-19 cases; Beadle County call center to expand contact tracing; High school football livestream

The coronavirus continues to have a deadly toll on South Dakota. Today, the state confirmed 19 more deaths which brings the total number of South Dakotans who’ve died to 403 since the pandemic began.

Today, the state also confirmed 1,000 new positive tests and 413 people are hospitalized in the state. There are 12,462 active cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota.

When COVID-19 first started making headlines in South Dakota, many of the cases were in Beadle County. The county had to quickly learn how to adapt as people were getting sick.

The county created a task force, which launched a call center to provide information to those seeking answers about the virus and those who might need to get tested. Today, their work has expanded to contact tracing as well.

Right now, hundreds of South Dakota inmates have active cases at the State Penitentiary and Mike Durfee State Prison.

The Department of Corrections is working on steps to make sure inmates’ families know what’s happening behind bars.

