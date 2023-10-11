SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first guests are settling into homes provided by a non-profit dedicated to fighting veteran homelessness.

Three vets moved into the Veterans Community Project of Sioux Falls village a few weeks ago.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“All three were technically street homeless. They lived in a shelter. One lived in kind of a questionable RV situation, and the other kind of hopped around to wherever he could find a good spot,” VCP of Sioux Falls executive director Eric Gage said.

The tiny homes feature anything a person would need including kitchen appliances and cooking utensils.

“Just simple things that so many of us take for granted, being able to cook for yourself, these guys haven’t been able to do for a while,” Gage said.

The veterans are getting much more than a roof over their heads.

Laura Nostvick is the director of veterans support services.

She’s helping the three residents with basic needs.

“Finding new clothes, getting their appointments established, getting jobs for them, all of the things that you and I might take for granted. Those are things they’ve gone without for so long. They’ve gone without things like seeing a primary doctor, getting dental care,” Nosvtick said.

Three of the five finished homes at the site are occupied.

Five are under construction and more are planned for the future.

“Veterans put a lot on the line for our country. They invested in our country and it’s really responsible and essential for us as a community to invest in them to help keep that promise to them. They paid their end of the bargain. We need to do ours,” Gage said.

The program is free to the veterans.

The average length of stay at the organization’s Kansas City location is about 14 months before the vet moves to a place of their own.

If you want to tour the Sioux Falls village, call ahead first to schedule one.