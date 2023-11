SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The B-21 Raider, which will be based out of western South Dakota, took its first test flight Friday.

The Raider flew in Palmdale, California, where it has been under testing and development.

Once testing is complete, the bombers will be moved to Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City.

The Air Force is planning to build 100 of the warplanes.