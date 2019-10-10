First snow storm in Western KELOLAND hits the roads

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The first snow storm in Western KELOLAND isn’t stopping people from hitting the roads.

Arnie Miller and his family are headed home from Deadwood. The group says they’ve already experienced their fair share of scary driving conditions.

“We were at our cabin and we probably had about 10 inches of snow there and it was very treacherous coming out,” Miller said.

Miller says he’s driving with caution and slowing down, avoiding any dangerous situations.

“We’ve got the 4-wheel drive and we are loaded down in the back so we got quite a bit of weight so we are doing okay on the roads,” Miller said.

Fall weather didn’t stick around long here in Western KELOLAND, so that’s why driving safety is a must.

“Our message of course is slow down, give yourself extra time, wear your seatbelt, don’t be in a rush to get places, know that the roads are bad,” Captain Tony Harrison with the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harrison says he has seen a few people in the ditches, but so far no crashes with injuries.

“As winter rolls on we are probably going to have worst storms than this so just don’t forget if we have a break of three weeks of nice weather don’t forget that in two or three or four weeks there will be snow again and we can’t start all over. This is the first time so this is your reminder be careful,” Captain Harrison said.

“I think we are in store for a heck of a winter, this is a little early for my taste, even for Rapid City,” Miller said.

This snow storm isn’t finished yet. To stay updated on changing weather conditions, you can check out the KELOLAND stormtracker App on your smart devices.