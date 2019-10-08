First snow fell October 14 in Sioux Falls last year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This weekend’s snow is expected to hit about the same time it did last year.

KELOLAND News has video of the snow on October 14th, 2018 in southeastern South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota.

If you see the snow falling in your area this week, we’d love to see it!You can send your snow pictures and video to ushare@keloland.com or use the hashtag #KELOWx on social media.

Six inches or more snow is expected to start Wednesday in western KELOLAND, while a measurable amount is expected to fall in southeastern KELOLAND.