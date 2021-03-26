First class of Spanish immersion students set to graduate this spring

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Elizabeth Dumansky was one of the first students involved in the Sioux Falls School District’s Spanish Immersion program since kindergarten.

“So, I’ve had a second family for that long,” Dumansky said.

Today, she’s a senior at Lincoln High School and still very much involved.

“Knowing that I have two languages under my belt, I feel like life is more enjoyable, I can get to know more people which is something that is very important to me,” Dumansky said.

While graduation is right around the corner, she and her fellow students are working on their senior capstone projects with the help of their teacher Kim Tollinger.

“It’s just been fun to see how these kids have taken their interests and turned it into something that’s really meaningful or helpful to the community,” Tollinger said.

Dumansky has created a pen-pal program; She’s connecting 6th grade, Spanish immersion students, from Sioux Falls with native speakers in Spain and get to ask them questions.

“It’s interesting to see that they are passionate about getting a response from other students in Spain. They want to know the answers to these questions,” Dumansky said.

There are 130 students in Sioux Falls writing letters. They are a mix of the entire 6th-grade class at Edison Middle School and a few from Lincoln. Dumansky says fostering these connections will help the students learn more about the culture.

“It’s just so real that that whole aspect of culture how it’s changing, how we have lots of things in common but how we also have things that are different,” Tollinger said.

“By the end of the year, I hope to have each student be able to say they’ve established a relationship that’s worth remembering,” Dumansky said.

Dumansky says that she hopes to have two letters exchanged between each student every month. You can learn about the program at the Sioux Falls School District’s website.