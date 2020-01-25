First responders used Narcan more than 50 times in Minnehaha & Lincoln Counties in 2019

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re getting a better idea of just how often a life-saving drug has been used in the Sioux Falls area.

You may remember on Wednesday, Sioux Falls Police used Narcan to revive a man who was unconscious, and slumped over the steering wheel of his crashed pickup.

According to Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead, there were more than 100 overdose calls in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties last year.

There were 29 overdose deaths, and first responders used Narcan more than 50 times.

Another person needed it Friday morning.

Sheriff Milstead says it happened after a Minnehaha County jail inmate had been cleaning the booking area, which is where people’s property is taken when they’re going to jail.

“If you’re going to try to dump contraband and illegal drugs that’s probably where it may happen, and this inmate was able to see something on the floor and picked it up and ate it,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

Narcan was given to the inmate twice after showing signs of an overdose.

The inmate was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Not only is Narcan kept at the jail, but each deputy is equipped with the life saving drug as well.

Minnehaha County Deputy Pat Kaiser needs to be ready to act at a moment’s notice.

“At any given moment it could be somebody took something they shouldn’t have or did something they shouldn’t and somebody calls in to try to get us there to help them,” Minnehaha County Deputy Pat Kaiser said.

Kaiser has administered Narcan on the job three times, including once when a man overdosed on hydromorphine.

“I could tell he was down for the count is the best way to put it. Not conscious, not breathing. If he didn’t have action soon he wasn’t going to make it,” Kaiser said.

The sheriff’s office follows up after overdose calls with families or victims to provide resources on how to get help.

“We know that the fact that we use Narcan to bring someone out of a drug overdose did not take their craving away. In fact, they probably crave it even more. So if there’s not some type of intervention with their family or loved one it doesn’t mean they won’t go right back to using,” Sheriff Milstead.

Kaiser and other first responders are here to step in before it’s too late.

“If I don’t have the ability to do anything to help somebody, what good am I doing at my job? Whether it’s my life, my co-workers’ lives or the people that we’re getting called there to save, we need something to help them for the time being, at least until paramedics, EMTs, everybody else can arrive on scene to help them further. It buys us time at the end of the day,” Kaiser said.

And when it comes to saving lives, every second counts.

Staff with the sheriff’s office have been equipped with Narcan since 2016.

Sheriff Milstead also said it’s important for families or loved ones to intervene early on.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, visit our Opioid Crisis page.