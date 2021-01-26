First responders receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The COVID-19 vaccination process continues in Sioux Falls. Tuesday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center law enforcement, EMS workers and others had a chance to receive their second dose of the vaccine.

“We as the city of Sioux Falls had the opportunity to receive a limited number of doses of COVID vaccine to be able to provide a vaccination opportunity for our employees that fell into that group C category of the state’s vaccination plan,” Sandy Frentz, Public Health Manager with the City of Sioux Falls said.

Coming up on the Nightbeat at 10, you’ll hear from someone who received a vaccine.