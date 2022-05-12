RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — As more people head to western South Dakota to enjoy the Black Hills, first responders are learning skills that will be especially valuable.

The Rapid City Fire Department, along with South Dakota Task Force 1 and Rapid City/Pennington County Water Rescue Team, are participating in rope rescue training at Falling Rock this week.

The teams have been using ropes to get to people in vertical or steep environments. The training provides hands on experience on getting a patient out of multiple complex situations.

Officials say rope rescue is an important skill set for first responders.