SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — First responders from across KELOLAND paid their respects to a fallen firefighter who died in the line of duty.

Fire trucks and other emergency vehicles lined the streets by the Chester Area High School Saturday for the funeral of 67-year-old Fred Fedeler.

He died last weekend after suffering a heart attack at the scene of a structure fire in rural Madison. The Canton Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that the amount of respect shown from other departments was outstanding.

The family asks that donations in Fedeler’s honor be made to the Chester Volunteer Fire Department, Our Savior Lutheran Church, or the Dakota Heritage hand corn husking club.