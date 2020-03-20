First responders implement new safeguards against coronavirus

The threat of coronavirus is affecting how police and firefighters are going to be responding to calls.

Thursday, Sioux Falls emergency crews implemented new screening tools to protect themselves from the virus, so they can continue to protect you.

The Sioux Falls Police department is changing how it handles some police calls to keep officers safe from exposure to COVID-19.

If you are reporting a harassing phone call, lost property, theft, or vandalism, you can do that online.

“The reality of it is, a lot of the calls we get can wait, and we can look at those calls that can wait that are non-emergencies to handle them in a different way, because that’s something we can control,” Lt Jon Thum said.

If you dial 911, dispatchers will now ask you a set of questions.

“Our team will ask callers if the patient has experienced new or different shortness of breath with a fever or persistent cough,” director of 911 Communications, Scott McMahon said.

Dispatchers will also ask you if you’ve had any contact with anyone who has had flu-like symptoms and ask questions about your travel.

Depending on how you answer those questions, will depend on the response.

“So when you see our personnel on calls, where we have patients with flu-like symptoms, you’re going to see our people in full gear, they’re going to have safety glasses, they’re going to have 1095 masks on, and obviously they’re going to have gloves on like they do with any other call we go on,” Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Mark Bukovich said.

The 911 call center answers more than 800 calls a day, these new screening tools they hope will keep officers and medical personnel safe from the coronavirus, while still providing a high level of service to the public.

“For us to come and take this step right now and say hey, we really want you to use this tool or we really want you to use phone reporting kind of stresses how seriously we are trying to limit our interactions to keep both the resident safe and our first responders safe,” Thum said.

To report any of those non-emergency calls, we’ve provided a link to the web site click here.

If you do not have a way to report online, you can call the Sioux Falls police department to complete a phone report at 367-7000.