First responders give healthcare workers a special salute

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — To show support and appreciation for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennington County first-responders are giving a special salute.

The Rapid City Fire Department, Police Department, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office and County Commission all gathered in front of the Care Campus.

Deputies, officers, and firefighters brought out their vehicles to light up the street. It is a salute for these healthcare workers and their tireless commitment to keeping our community healthy.

“It’s just a quick way we can show some appreciation since they are certainly on the frontlines of this virus and we just want to let them know how much we thank them for that,” Fire Chief Seals said.

Seals says without healthcare workers, members of his department would not be able to keep doing their job.

“This is certainly a united we stand, divided we fall type of situation so showing how united we are with the healthcare workers, as well as first responders, that’s what we are trying to get across here,” Chief Seals said.

“We interact with hundreds of people sometimes during the day so it is nice to be appreciated,” Jessica Mutschelknaus, LPN, said.

Appreciated for being on the front lines during uncertain times.

“I know it’s going to make a huge difference for our community. So thank you healthcare providers and all our other frontline workers,” Chief Karl Jegeris said.

The Pennington County first responders also want to acknowledge all the hard work by hospital staff, paramedics, community nurses, and other healthcare workers