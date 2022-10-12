SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The lithium-ion batteries in the latest generation of electric vehicles store a tremendous amount of power.

Power that can be dangerous if released the wrong way.

For first responders like law enforcement and firefighters and second responders like tow truck operators, knowing how to deal with that power is essential to keeping everyone safe in the event of a crash.

“We don’t want to intimidate people or scare people to think that they shouldn’t be purchasing electric vehicles but there is a threat and a risk that is associated with it that people do need to understand,” said Giese.

Paul Giese, Owner of Jim & Ron’s Towing, organized this training seminar with the help of Nordstroms Auto.

Giese has been to other seminars and quickly found out there are plenty of dangers with damaged electric vehicles, especially fires.

“We haven’t experienced any of the fires yet, it’s not a matter of if we will it is a matter of when we will.”

120 people attended the classes from as far away as Kansas City. Mostly fire, law enforcement and towing company operators.

Kris Lanning, the Risk Manager for a new company called Energy Security Agency is teaching at the seminar.

ESA operates a 24-hour hotline for first responders and gives advice over the phone on how to safely handle specific vehicles involved in the crash or mishaps.

“As firefighters if we have a regular car on fire we are going to go up and put it out, that’s what we do. These things sometimes the option might be to let it burn,” said Lanning.

Lanning says fires involving batteries are much more difficult to put out.

For those attending, it’s about gaining knowledge, being prepared and teamwork,

“This is something that is great for all of us to be learning together and working together to address these types of situations if and when they occur.