First responders called to crash in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Crews in Lincoln County were called to a multi-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

One person was hurt in a crash involving three vehicles east of Harrisburg around 6 p.m. Authorities say a car was heading east on 273rd Street when it failed to stop at the intersection with Highway 11. The car collided with a delivery truck that was heading north on Highway 11.

The passenger of the car was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The driver was cited for a stop sign violation, police say.

Officials say pieces of the vehicle flew off and hit a nearby SUV.

