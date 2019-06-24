First Pride in the Park event this weekend in Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO)-- It's a first for one KELOLAND community. A group in Watertown is hosting the first Pride in the Park event this weekend.

It's been a busy few weeks for Amy Rambow. She's organizing Watertown's first Pride in the Park.

"We started a group called Watertown Love and it was just LGBTQ adults and youth and allies that wanted to get together and have conversation, love, food, because food always brings people together, and we're not quite sure what it was going to develop into and then we decided hey let's do a pride event," organizer, Amy Rambow said.

While McKinley Park is quiet today, this weekend, it will be filled with hundreds of people.

The event starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday and lasts until 3 in the afternoon and it's free and open to the public.

"It started out it was going to be a potluck in the park and it has just exploded beyond any expectations, so we went from a potluck to tons of vendors and other nonprofits, and music and food and activities for kids and games," Rambow said.

Carolyn Williams is also helping plan the festival and is excited for what this weekend will bring.

"I never even imagined Watertown having a pride event, so I wanted to be involved because I think it's so wonderful that it's happening here," Watertown Love member, Carolyn Williams said.

An event both Rambow and Williams are looking forward to.

"Overall the community support has outstanding, most people I've talked to have just been so excited that this is happening and they're really excited to see the community and happy to come out and support," Williams said.

The event is at McKinley Park, on the south side of Kemp Avenue.