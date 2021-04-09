First Premier Bank headquarters to open to customers in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The new First Premier Bank headquarters in Sioux Falls will open for banking next week.

The new building is five stories high and has modern amenities including soundproof pods, a couple of kitchens, a play area for kids, and a great view of downtown.

A look inside the new First Premier Bank headquarters in downtown Sioux Falls

The view of downtown Sioux Falls from inside the new First Premier Bank headquarters

“It’s kind of nice to get everybody back under one roof. So we are looking forward to it, we’re moving people in every week, another group comes in and we’ll be open here on Monday for all of our banking transactions it will be a fun day,” Dana Dykhouse, CEO of First Premier Bank told KELOLAND News.

They will hold a grand opening and open house in June.