CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Less than a week after a tornado and strong winds caused extensive damage in Castlewood, South Dakota, First PREMIER Bank is giving the town $50,000.

The Castlewood Relief Fund will aid in relief efforts in the town which CEO Dana Dykhouse called ‘heartbreaking.’

“This initial gift to the Castlewood Relief Fund will help get things rolling,” Dykhouse said in a release. “We expect to help in other ways during the coming weeks and we hope that others will join us. In South Dakota, neighbors help neighbors … it’s what we do.”

If you’d like to donate money to the Castlewood Relief Fund you can send funds to Castlewood Community Foundation, PO Box 310, Castlewood, SD 57223.