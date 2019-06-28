First-place driver of upcoming race to win Huset’s Speedway

The former Badlands Motor Speedway in Brandon is returning to its racing roots.

All the signs now read Huset’s Speedway, which was a fixture on the sprint car circuit since 1954. It’s part of a re-branding effort by owner Chuck Brennan who plans on hosting a race in August in which the first-place finisher wins the entire track.

“When I thought the race up, I thought it was going to be big and I knew it was something I would want to see. The big thing to me was what I want to see and as it progressed, it’s blown-up to a level that we couldn’t imagine on a national level,” Brennan said.

Each racing team will have to pay $200,000 to enter the race, which is scheduled for August 13. Brennan needs a minimum of 18 racers to enter, but so far, only one has paid the money up-front.

