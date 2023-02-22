SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls has a new, weekly event designed to keep the public informed about what is happening.

Today was the first One Sioux Falls media briefing, which will continue to happen every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Each week city officials will give an insight into what’s happening in Sioux Falls. For the first briefing, it was all about the snowstorm.

“People are wondering about what’s happening and safety measures and when is my road going to get plowed. So this is a set time where we know the media can come and they can expect timely information,” Vanessa Gomez PR/communications officer for the mayor said.

The police briefings you may be used to seeing every weekday at 10:30 will continue, just not on Wednesdays now.