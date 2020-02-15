First official flood outlook for upcoming spring season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The National Weather Service has come out with its first forecast for potential flooding this spring and it doesn’t look good, especially for a lot of those areas that flooded last year; like Lake Poinsett.

Remember these scenes at Lake Poinsett last year? They were incredible and heartbreaking as melting ice followed by heavy rain and strong winds battered the shorelines, cabins and lake homes.

KELOLAND’s Don Jorgensen met with Peter Rogers with the National Weather Service. You can hear their conversation about the potential for flooding in the video above.

