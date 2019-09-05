First night of new bag policy at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a couple of hours, country singer Thomas Rhett is set to take stage at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. Thursday night’s concert will be the first event where the new policy is enforced.

But before you go, the PREMIER Center wants to remind people of their new bag policy.

“It allows a speedier process coming into the facility where a visual search can be made as opposed having to go through a bag they cannot see through,” General Manager Mike Krewson said.

Fast facts about the new bag policy at the PREMIER Center

• Clutches and handbags can’t be larger than 4 ½ x 6 ½ inches.

• You can bring in a bigger bag if it is clear. However, those bags cannot be larger than 12 x 12 x 6 inches.

• You can also use a Ziploc bag.

• If your bag doesn’t meet the requirements, you won’t be allowed in the PREMIER Center.

• Each ticketed guest is permitted one bag only.

• Clutch bags that have a single over the shoulder or cross-body strap (made of canvas, nylon or leather) are permitted.

• Chain straps are not allowed.

• Exceptions will be made for bags that are needed for medical reasons.

• All bags will be checked.

• All bags that are larger than the requirements will be tagged upon approval.

More information is available on the PREMIER Center website.