First Minnesota nursing home residents receive vaccine

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Minnesota nursing home residents across the state began receiving doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine this week as the state prioritizes the high-risk population in its vaccination rollout plan.

Residents and staff at the St. Cloud VA Community Living Center and an assisted living facility in the Prairie Island Indian Community were among the first to receive doses of the vaccine.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Wednesday reported 75 more people have died due to the coronavirus, and more than 1,500 new infections, putting the state at nearly 5,000 deaths and more than 400,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.