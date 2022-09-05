SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Twenty-two months after South Dakota voters overwhelmingly passed a ballot measure to make medical marijuana legal in the state, Sioux Falls has its first dispensary.

The Flower Shop Dispensary officially opened Friday at its location near the intersection of 49th Street and Western Avenue. The store will be open on Labor Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You must have a South Dakota medical marijuana card and be older than 21 to buy from the store.

Sioux Falls will have five dispensaries and The Flower Shop was the first selected from the license lottery held in November 2021.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek is meeting with the owners Monday and will have more coverage on-air and online.