RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The first dispensary in Rapid City for medical marijuana opened Thursday.

The business is called Puffy’s, located on West Main Street.

After years of working to get opened, co-founder Kittrick Jeffries says he’s excited for the future of the store.

“It’s surreal, it’s absolutely wonderful. This is something I have been looking forward to for the last 8 years. We took all this time and experience knowing that we were going to bring this home back to South Dakota, to support South Dakota patients. So I am glad that Puffy’s is the first opportunity for them to be able to find a little bit of relief,” Kittrick Jeffries, CEO & Co-Founder, said.

In order to buy items from the store, you must have your driver’s license and an in-state medical marijuana card.