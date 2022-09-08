SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Construction of the new Public Safety Campus in northeast Sioux Falls is about halfway complete. It will feature 100 thousand square feet of training facilities for both local police and firefighters.

Right now, it’s a hard-hat area. But one year from now, it will be a hardened hub for training law enforcement and firefighters.

“As you can see, a lot of structures are going up, a lot of foundations are going up,” Sioux Falls Emergency Manager Regan Smith said.

The Public Safety Campus will include a shooting range with 15 lanes, stretching half a football field in length. There will also be a six-story burn building where firefighters can train.

“This is a big deal. Police and fire have both told me that there’s nothing like it at least in the region, if not in the country,” Project Manager Erin Bofenkamp said.

This is one of the buildings that’s fully enclosed on the Public Safety Campus. It will be home to the new 911 dispatch center. It will be a much larger facility than the one that’s in operation right now in downtown Sioux Falls.

“Here, we are going from about 45-hundred square-foot to 16-thousand square-foot. So, it will really help provide us the space we need today as well as into the future so we’re really looking forward to the space needs,” Metro Communications Director Scott McMahon said.

Next door to Metro Communications will be the city’s new emergency operations center.

“So it will be in more of a ready-to-go mode and it will definitely help us for those bigger response events to disaster and emergencies here in Sioux Falls,” Smith said.

The campus will also include lockers, kitchen facilities and workout areas, amenities that city leaders say should attract more recruits willing to work and train in state-of-the-art surroundings.

The total cost of the project is $50-million.

The campus is also expected to attract public safety officials from other cities in the country, to study its design and layout for their own training facilities.