SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Thousands of First Interstate Bank employees are spending the day making a difference in their communities.

This is the 6th annual volunteer day event where Interstate banks across the US close to give employees time to give back.

Volunteers from First Interstate Bank spent the afternoon helping around Sioux Falls, including here at the St. Francis House.

“Employees get to pick the places that they’re passionate about and where they feel like there’s a good opportunity to really give back to the community,” said Ryan Boschee, Regional President of First Interstate Bank.

The annual event brings out thousands of volunteers across the state.

“More than 3000 employees will be volunteering today across our footprint. Just here in Sioux Falls alone, we’re going to be assisting at 17 projects with more than 200 employees this afternoon,” Boschee said.

St. Francis will be hosting an end-of-summer picnic tonight, and Executive Director Julie Becker is grateful for the extra help.

“We believe very strongly that the volunteers who give their time to the St. Francis house is the backbone of our agency,” said Julie Becker, Executive Director.

“They’re going to help get our parking lot all set up, get the tables set up, pull up picnic tables and chairs,” Becker said.

This is Richie Hutchinson’s second year volunteering. He says it’s great to have the opportunity to give back.

“People are always willing to you know, be Midwestern and just pick up and help out a neighbor in need, but to get out of the office to do things, you know, get outside your comfort zone. See what else is out there. See what the needs are? It just makes you feel good,” said Richie Hutchinson, volunteer and regional retail manager.

In addition to St. Francis House, employees also assisted at:

Lowell, Terry Redlin and Hawthorne Elementary Teachers Ronald McDonald House Sanford Ronald McDonald House Avera Veterans Community Project Feeding South Dakota Lunch is Served Furniture Mission Union Gospel Mission Horse Power Great Plains Zoo Project Warm-Up Center of Hope Adopt a Highway Habitat for Humanity McCrossan Boy’s Ranch

In Brandon at Helping Hand Assisted Living and in Aberdeen at Boys and Girls Club.