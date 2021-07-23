First human West Nile case confirmed in Walworth County

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The first human case of the West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Walworth County.

The South Dakota Department of Health says the case was a man in his 60s.

“Protecting yourself from mosquito bites, especially during evening hours, remains vitally important to avoid becoming infected with West Nile Virus,” Dr. Joshua Clayton, DOH State Epidemiologist, said in a news release.

Since the first human West Nile case in 2002, the state has had 2,634 human cases, 850 hospitalizations and 46 deaths.

The best way to reduce risk is to use mosquito repellents (DEET) to clothes and exposed skin, limit time outdoors from dusk to midnight when mosquitoes are most active, remove standing water that gives mosquitoes a place to breed and support local mosquito efforts.