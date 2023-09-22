SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It will be all about food and fellowship in a Sioux Falls neighborhood Saturday night.

Organizers and volunteers are getting ready for the First Fruits Harvest Festival.

“First Fruits is a biblical term and it’s meaning to take the best of what you grew that season and sharing it with the community. What we’re doing is exactly that. We’re bringing our harvest,” said Jordan Deffenbaugh with Community Revitalization Collective.

The Saturday night event in the Whittier Neighborhood will feature a free meal.

Anyone is welcome.

The menu features local ingredients.

“Everything, all the veg, all the protein basically came within a 30 mile radius,” Deffenbaugh said.

The second annual event was supposed to be held outdoors, but because of the wet forecast, it was moved indoors at Wesley United Methodist Church.

The meal is about more than enjoying some tasty food.

It’s also about building connections in the community.

“Here we want the neighbors to actually know who their neighbor is. And bringing the rich and poor together, the working and the homeless together, bringing all people together because we’re all humans and we’re all living together, and so let’s do life together,” said Eric Weber with Union Gospel Mission.

“The harvest is engrained in our DNA. We have been having harvest festivals as a species for thousands of years, so what we’re doing right now is reconnecting to something that is very old and finding a way for people to sit at the table with each other and commune,” Deffenbaugh said.

The festival runs from 5:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. on Saturday.

It will also feature local vendors as well as Sioux Falls Police and Fire Rescue.