First Friday presses on, virtually

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The beginning of every month in downtown Sioux Falls means the monthly First Friday event that highlights the shopping, food, live music and more of downtown Sioux Falls. But with social distancing in mind, the First Friday for this April was different.

First Fridays in downtown Sioux Falls often feature a lot of people, but right now, the crowds are gone. As you might imagine, business has taken a turn for the worse for Stephanie Wilde, owner of Say Anything… Jewelry.

“It has just really taken a steep dive from where it was just a few weeks ago,” Wilde said.

You can find the business in the digital world, though.

“Online sales and telephone orders are the only way that we’re getting orders right now, so they are extremely important,” Wilde said.

Just as business continues online, so do First Fridays.

“Right now to make sure that we are practicing safe social distancing measures, we are taking it virtual,” said Sadie Swier, community outreach coordinator with Downtown Sioux Falls.

It’s the First Friday we’re used to, except that today it’s digital and online.

“Right now is the time that small businesses, local businesses need our help,” Swier said. “This is that rainy day. make sure you’re getting, ordering gift cards or getting take out, or shopping online.”

That digital marketplace can mean everything.

“This is my only job, this is my only business, and so this is the, actually the only income for our family right now,” Wilde said.