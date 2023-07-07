SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –Today is the first Friday of the month which means a night of shopping, food and fun.

Not only is this a good time for customers but also businesses who are getting a lot more exposure.

First Friday is here in downtown Sioux Falls and local businesses are getting ready for a flood of people. One of those is Threads with Simply Perfect.

“We always see some new faces that we usually don’t normally see, and we’re open a couple hours later, so it just gives us an opportunity to see some business in hours we aren’t normally open, and don’t get to see some of those faces,” Serena Reta, Manager of Threads, said.

A block party also helps attract extra attention.

“You know, it may not be people buying something right then and there, but they become familiar with the retail options in the area, and they might come back. It’s a way to build repeat customers,” Joe Batcheller, President of Downtown Sioux Falls, said.

And without First Friday, people wouldn’t get to see merchandise they may like and want to purchase.

“They’ve heard of First Friday, they love going to First Fridays, and then they see that us being open, and they come in and see what we’re about. Get a chance to check out our product. It just brings in people we wouldn’t normally see,” Reta said.

“In a way, it really helps market the district, and that’s what we’re trying to do. We’re trying to activate all parts of Downtown, and this particular event really helps activate the East bank of Downtown Sioux Falls,” Batcheller said.