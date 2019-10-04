First Friday fun goes on even with cooler temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Even with the cooler weather, you can expect to see crowds Friday night in downtown Sioux Falls.

When you think First Friday, you might think of sunny patios, warm weather and every reason in the world to be outside soaking up the sun and temperatures. Well, the days are getting shorter, night’s falling sooner and the summer is long gone, but First Friday persists.

Even when the weather isn’t so nice out, there are many events planned.

The focus on Friday is on the arts: There’s an art show, a wildlife artist, an art and wine walk.

In the coming weeks, look for trick or treating, the Parade of Lights, small business Saturday, and eventually a winter carnival too.