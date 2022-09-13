BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – This past weekend brought over 15,000 fans to Dana J. Dykhouse to cheer on the Jackrabbits against U.C. Davis. For the first time, those of drinking age could buy alcohol at the game in all areas of the stadium.



“Lines weren’t too long. It wasn’t too difficult to stand in line to get a wristband. Then you go get your beverage. People seem to really enjoy it and didn’t have any negative effects that we were made aware of. And we feel very good about it,” SDSU Athletics senior associate AD Jeff Holm said.



Some changes could be made to the locations of beer sales and wristband stations.



“You know what, there were a lot of people here and not as many here, so let’s not have as many points of sale over here. Move some more over here to try and adjust. And we’ll do that every game to try and even out and make it so that the line is less of a wait for people,” Holm said.



There are three areas in the stadium you can buy beer on game day. Sales start one hour prior to kickoff and conclude at the end of the third quarter.



You must present a valid I.D. to get a stamp and wristband. Only beers and seltzers are sold and range from $7-8 in price. You can only buy two at a time with credit card only.

SDSU Students’ Association President Blake Pulse was part of the push to get alcohol sales in the stadium.



“We were excited to of course see it and seeing it come to action. I did buy one in the stadium. I felt like I had to do my part and fully experience all the hard work that we did,” Pulse said.



He says the first time seemed successful overall.



“Maybe more communication on where exactly you get ID’d and needing a wristband to go through the purchasing line, but other than that, I thought that the sales within the stadium were really successful,” Pulse said.



He was also behind a push to bring back student tailgating this year.



“For the first time in probably three or four years, student tailgating was officially held and we had about 450 students show up and participate,” Pulse said.

The Jacks are back home this Saturday versus Butler with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m.