BURKE, S.D. (KELO) — First Fidelity Bank, headquartered in Burke, has officially acquired Dakota Prairie Bank.

First Fidelity President and CEO David Nelson says the transition will take place through February 2024.

He says that will allow time for customers to reach out to their bank with questions.

Dakota Prairie operates branches in Draper, Fort Pierre, Presho and White River.

All locations will remain open, and all workers are expected to keep their jobs.