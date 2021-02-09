First few weeks of the semester are running smoothly at Black Hills State

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KELO) — Adjusting to college life during a global pandemic has been a challenge for many students and school staff. Fortunately, people at Black Hills State University say things are running smoothly.

Julz Nielsen is a junior at BHSU. She says there are still a few challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last semester it was just very scary to be out and still being able to interact with other students. So this semester it’s just been a challenge trying to show students that we can still do different programs while social distancing and maintaining CDC guidelines,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen says because the school has taken proper health precautions in the classrooms and around campus, she feels confident in the semester ahead.

“Most if not all faculty makes sure that everything is sanitized before and after class. Also students do social distance while they are in the classroom. Thankfully at BH we do have smaller classes so we are allowed to do that,” Nielsen said.

Currently at BHSU in Rapid City and in Spearfish, there are 3 active COVID-19 cases, 17 who have been exposed and are quarantining and 39 that have recovered. That’s since the start of the spring semester.

“With everyone wearing their masks, doing what they are needing to do here on campus and being very vigilant and hand washing, hand hygiene and really social distancing, we’ve been doing a lot better this semester than last semester,” Gottlob said.

Sarah Gottlob is the nurse practitioner at Black Hills State and says the school is prepared if they see a surge in cases.

“We are prepared to do more mass testing. We are testing after spring break, we are testing people who are symptomatic at any time and it is free for the students to do that and we are planning other testing later on in the semester if we need to,” Gottlob said.

KELOLAND News also spoke with the Dean of Students. She says, nearly 500 students and staff at Black Hills State took the saliva COVID-19 test before the semester started. About 300 took advantage of the mass testing event on the first day of classes.