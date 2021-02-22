First ever Sioux Falls Snocross National draws big crowds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A national snocross tour made its first ever appearance in Sioux Falls over the weekend.

Nearly 6,000 spectators attended the two-day show at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. The national event was originally scheduled for New York, but moved to South Dakota due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“An event this size is a lot of moving parts and a lot of people, so the support and everyone pitching in and making it a success has been fantastic, so thank you,” AMSOIL President Carl Schubitzke said.

We’ll introduce you to a three-time women’s snocross champion later today on KELOLAND News.

