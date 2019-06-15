First-ever Pride Parade in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ LGBTQA+ community will make history with the city’s first ever Pride Parade on Saturday. The parade is taking place downtown, blocking off Phillips Avenue from 10 to 11:15 a.m.

Don’t forget, the bus routes will be taking a brief detour during the parade. Bus routes 1, 2, 3, 6 and 10 will board and exit the buses on Dakota Avenue between 10th and 11th Street. Bus routes 4, 5, 7 and 9 will use the bus stop at the normal location.

The parade will be the kick-off to Sioux Falls Pride’s park festival at Terrace Park.

Pride in the Park Festival features vendors, drag performances, bingo and more. There will be inflatables and children’s games.

Review a list of the Saturday and Sunday events below:

Main Stage:

Opening Remarks: 12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Entertainment Schedule: 12:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Activities:

Vendor Booths, Food Trucks, Kids Zone, Beer Tent: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Drag Bingo and Story Time:

First Bingo Set: 1:00 p.m.- 2:00 p.m.

Drag Story Time: 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Second Bingo Set: 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Drag Story Time (Bingo Tent):

Story Begins: 2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

10 p.m. — Official Pride After Party

Where: Club David

Cost: $10 at the Door

Ages: 21+ Join the OFFICIAL AFTER PARTY hosted by Club David and Sioux Falls Pride. Come see headliner, Morgan McMichaels, from the second season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and the third season of the show’s All-Stars spinoff live.

The celebration continues into Sunday.

Sunday, June 16

11:30 a.m. — Drag Brunch

Where: Icon Lounge

Cost: $30 per ticket, includes food and a donation to Sioux Falls Pride

Menu: Parker’s + Icon Event Hall + Lounge

Ages: 21+ Event

ADVANCE TICKETS ONLY