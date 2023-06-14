RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In Rapid City this afternoon, the South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulations hosted its first Hire the Hills event.

Hire the Hills is about creating a brand to help fill the needs of employers.

The Department of Labor is spreading the word in hopes of connecting job seekers to hiring companies.

“We use social media quite a bit to get the word out to job seekers. We also have a lot of partnering agencies that we have a good relationship with, and we get the word out to those agencies who help us spread the word as well,” Employment Specialist Jerome Wickersham said.

“So we wanted to keep the event a little bit smaller, just so that we can make sure that the numbers that we have as far as job seekers that are coming in,” Assistant Manager Jason Nylen said.

Today’s Hiring in the Hills event, will feature 10 different companies from different backgrounds. Those include Walmart and Rapid City Area Schools as they look to fill their jobs this summer.

“You know because it’s across the board, every industry is having trouble filling their needs. Then the employers were on board with us, they wanted to come to something like this. It’s free for them to set up and to meet those job seekers,” Wickersham said.

This event is for everyone looking for a new career path.

“We wanted to have a wide variety, we wanted to have some employers that had entry-level positions, possibly some mid-level positions as well. And just offer I guess as much as we could for anybody who would walk through the door,” Nylen said.

The Department of Labor hopes to grow from this event to hold more throughout the year.

If you were unable to attend today’s event, you can find more information on those hiring here.

