First-ever Golf “Fore” Special Olympics South Dakota event set for Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first-ever Golf “Fore” Special Olympics South Dakota event is set for Friday at Great Shots in Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Law Enforcement Torch Run raises funds and awareness for more than 2,750 Special Olympic athletes across the state.

“It’s a program where we go into the schools, we educate them on the program and then we provide tools and equipment and resources for them so they can implement the program,” Vice President of Outreach Julie Briggs said.

The event runs from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Great Shots in Sioux Falls. Proceeds will benefit the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools.