SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Native Americans make up about 8% of South Dakota’s population, and this weekend their culture will be highlighted at the Levitt.

“So to be able to lift up the great musicians that come from those different traditions and work with those communities is something that we’re privileged to be able to do here,” said Rose Ann Hofland, director of community engagement and communications for Levitt At The Falls.

All of the headliners are South Dakota natives.

“I think this provides a really unique opportunity for people to learn and to engage with each other in terms of sharing culture,” said Hofland.

Frank Waln, one of the artists, says he’s been planning the set he will play tomorrow for over a decade.

“I think it really shows people how music and dance work really well together. I mean, it’s a natural thing. And it exists in every culture, but it’s very prominent in native culture,” said Frank Waln, headlining artist at the Levitt on Friday.

Waln says he wishes he had Native American artists like himself to look up to when he was younger.

“So I feel like part of my responsibility and goal as a Native artist coming from such a place was to create those opportunities and become that artist for not just young Native people, but all native people,” said Waln.

Waln is thrilled his culture is finally being celebrated.

“The talent has always been there, even if the resources and opportunities weren’t always there, but I feel like you know, festivals like this and the way Leviitt, the Native community, and different organizations came together to organize it gives me hope about a positive future where we can all work together to create better spaces for everybody,” said Waln.

