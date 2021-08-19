First day of school got off to a bumpy start for a few drivers in the Harrisburg School District

HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — Class is in session.



Thursday was the first day of school for a lot of students and that includes Harrisburg, but the first day got off to a bit of a bumpy start for a few drivers.

“Slow down! Slow down!”

Lincoln County Deputy Sheriff Sebastian Acosta had his hands full making sure everyone got to school safely this morning.

“Do you need me to start a tow truck for you?”

But unfortunately two cars collided at the intersection of 85th Street and Cliff Avenue, both were on their way to school.

“You’re trying to get to school, you’re trying to get your day started and now you’re going to have a headache like this that’s going to mess up your day and it could lead to even worse things,” Deputy Acosta said.

Thankfully no one was injured. One driver got a ticket for failing to yield at an intersection.

It was one of three crashes this morning in the Harrisburg School District. Officers say they all could have been avoided.

“Sometimes that little bit, someone takes their eyes off the road is when this kind of accident happens,” Deputy Acosta said.

Deputy Acosta says the main things he was looking for this morning were drivers not paying attention, speeders, and people passing school busses when they shouldn’t be and that’s when things can really take a turn for the worse.

“Especially when there are kids out, people drive carelessly when they should be paying attention,” Deputy Acosta said.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office will be out patrolling again tomorrow and next week and want to remind drivers to slow down and pay attention.