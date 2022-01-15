First Dakota National bank donates $1 million to build soccer park

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — More than one million dollars is going toward soccer in Yankton. First Dakota National Bank has committed that amount for First Dakota Soccer Park, which will have games and also act as a training facility for the area.
“This project supports between 600-800 kids a year so it was a big deal to be able to get the soccer part up and running,” Aaron Ness, Executive Vice President of First Dakota National Bank, said.
The park will also have Ness Championship Field, named for a 250,000 dollar donation from Larry and Diane Ness.