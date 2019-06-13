First centers to be opened for FEMA assistance in Pine Ridge and Yankton

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- The State of South Dakota and FEMA have opened disaster recovery centers in Pine Ridge and Yankton to offer in-person support to individuals and businesses impacted by the severe winter storms and flooding from mid-March to late April 2019.

These are the first centers to be opened, with additional locations around the state to be announced later.

Representatives from the state, FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and other organizations are at the centers to explain available assistance programs and help connect survivors with resources that best match their recovery needs.

The centers can be found at:

Pine Ridge DRC

Billy Mills Building

85 E. Main St.

Pine Ridge, S.D.

Yankton DRC

Yankton County EM Building

807 Capital Street

Yankton, S.D. 57078

Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

Individuals can visit any of the centers of assistance. Use the FEMA mobile app, or visit the website for center locations and times

Homeowners, renters and businesses should register for disaster assistance before visiting a recovery center. There are several ways to register:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or DisasterAssistance.gov/es (for Spanish).

Use the FEMA mobile app in English or Spanish.

Call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585 (TTY) anytime from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. local time seven days a week until further notice. Multilingual operators are available.

All recovery centers are accessible to people with disabilities. Centers have assistive technology to aid in communication.

The South Dakota counties now designated for Individual Assistance are: Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Hutchinson, Minnehaha, and Yankton; the Pine Ridge Reservation to include the counties of Oglala Lakota, Jackson, and Bennett; the Rosebud Reservation to include the counties of Mellette and Todd; and the Cheyenne River Sioux Reservation to include the counties of Dewey and Ziebach.